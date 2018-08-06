Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Over the weekend Black Panther hit another major milestone.

According to Box Office Mojo, the Ryan Coolger-directed superhero film officially crossed the $700 million mark at the U.S. box office. It becomes the third film to accomplish that achievement– following Star Wars: The Force Awakens which made $760.5 million and Avatar which grossed $936.7 million.

The new of the milestone comes just under six months after its initial release in theaters. Although the film is now available for home entertainment, it is still in select theaters. Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett.

