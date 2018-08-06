DALLAS (AP) – A woman who lives at a Texas home where the body of a young child was found buried in a flower garden had a young son who more than a decade ago was fatally beaten. Thirty-five-year-old Virginia Ann Adams was being held Monday at the Brazos County jail on a charge of interfering with the custody of a child. Authorities say she was uncooperative when questioned on the whereabouts of her 3-year-old daughter, Rayven Shields, who was last seen in June. Investigators found a decomposed body buried at Adams’ Bryan home Friday, but haven’t yet identified the remains. Adams’ husband in 2005 was convicted in the beating death of Adams’ 4-year-old son. Officials at the time said Adams gave conflicting accounts about what happened to the child. Jail records don’t indicate whether Adams has an attorney.