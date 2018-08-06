ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Carrie Mathison is saying goodbye. Variety reports that on Monday, Showtime announced that its award-winning series Homeland will officially end with its eighth season, due to premiere in June of 2019.

Star Claire Danes had previously said in an interview that this coming season of Homeland would be the last, but Showtime has now confirmed it. According to Variety, Showtime president and CEO David Nevins told reporters that show creator Alex Gansa and Danes “both started talking about it last season.”

Showtime programming president Gary Levine told reporters the show “is not limping into the sunset.

adding, “Last season was one of its best ever.”

Last season ended with — spoiler alert — Carrie in a near-catatonic state, as Mandy Patinkin’s Saul retrieves her from a Russian prison where she’s been held for seven months without her medication.

Homeland, based on the Israeli series Prisoners of War, debuted in 2011. It won six Emmys, five Golden Globes and a slew of other awards.

