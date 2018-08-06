TYLER – For now the name of Robert E Lee High School will remain. School board member Aaron Martinez made a motion for a name change, but there was no second so no vote was taken. And when there was no other motion, school trustees voted to end the meeting. For about 45 minutes prior to the motion, school trustees, individually, discussed the issue and their thoughts on it. Only Martinez and the board president, Rev. Fritz Hager, spoke in favor of bringing the name change issue to a vote. The issue could still come back before school trustees if one of the school board members requests the item be placed on the agenda for a future meeting.