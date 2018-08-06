PAYNE SPRINGS – Two persons have died in a one vehicle accident in Henderson County. The Department of Public Safety identified the dead Monday as Kenneth Adam Case, 20, and Alex Fiedler, 23, both of Mabank. The preliminary report said the pickup, driven by Case, was traveling at an unsafe speed. As he exited a curve, the vehicle went off of the road and into the grass. The driver over steered to the left causing the vehicle to enter a side skid, go back across the road, and into a ditch where it struck a tree. The truck then caught fire. The accident happened around 9:15 Sunday night on Quanah Drive in Payne Springs. The accident remains under investigation.