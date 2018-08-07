Today is Tuesday August 07, 2018
American Airlines to Connect Cheyenne to Dallas-Fort Worth

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2018 at 3:31 am
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – American Airlines has announced plans to offer service between the Cheyenne airport and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports SkyWest Airlines will offer one flight daily in each direction beginning in early November. The flights are expected to seat 40-50 passengers using a Bombardier CRJ200 regional jet. Cheyenne has been without commercial air service since March after Great Lakes Airlines suspended its flights. The flights will likely launch as the Cheyenne airport’s new 26,000-square-foot terminal nears completion.

