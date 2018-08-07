iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A new survey reveals that millennials are the most likely to want to take a trip with their families.

The poll, commissioned by the travel site Ebates, found that 61% of millennials want to travel with their families — and want to go on romantic vacations the least.

The Ebates Summer Survey of more than 1,000 U.S. adults notes that 18.4% of millennials consider romantic trips “cringe worthy,” as compared to 10.3% of Gen Xers, and 8.2% of baby boomers.

While romantic trips get the thumbs-down, a majority of millennials say their ideal travel partners would be their BFFs.



Other findings of the poll reveal that 82% of all Americans take between 1-3 vacations a year, with more than half getting away during the summer.

Americans are staying home, relatively, this year, with 92% traveling domestically.

Road trips are the preferred vacation mode, says the poll, with 40% saying they’re getting away by getting behind the wheel. Plane travel was a close second, at 38%. Cruises ranked a distant third with 7% saying that’s how they’re traveling, followed by hiking at 6% and trains at 5%.

As for travel inspiration, 51% of Americans ask their friends, and 58% ask family members for destination advice. Twenty-three percent use travel TV shows to find destinations — the same percentage of those who use sites like Yelp and TripAdvisor.

The survey also notes that millennials are much more likely than other Americans to turn to social media to find a place to go.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.