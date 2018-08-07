ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — The release of Johnny Depp’s upcoming film, City of Lies, due to hit theaters on September 7, has been delayed indefinitely, according to Variety.

No reason was given for the decision to pull the film. However, it comes nearly a month after the 55-year-old actor was sued by a location manager involved in the production who said the actor punched him while on the set.

This is the latest in a number of setbacks for Depp, who’s seen a career downturn with several box-office flops in recent years, as well as a recently settled lawsuit with his former money managers and a bitter divorce from former wife Amber Heard.

City of Lies is based on Randall Sullivan’s 2002 book, LAbrynth, about the murders of rappers Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G.

Depp will next be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the sequel to the Harry Potter spinoff Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, opening nationwide November 16. His appearance in that film has also generated controversy. Author J.K. Rowling, who wrote the screenplay, had to defend her decision to cast him in response to an outcry from fans, due to allegations of domestic violence against him by Heard.

