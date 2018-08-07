Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — The acclaimed — and now Kevin Spacey-free — Netflix drama House of Cards will return for its sixth and final season on November 2.

Shooting on the sixth season of the show was suspended last fall, following the termination of its Emmy- nominated star, Kevin Spacey, who was the target of multiple sexual misconduct allegations.

Production resumed in January of this year, with Spacey’s onscreen wife and fellow Cards Emmy nominee, Robin Wright, as series lead.

The fifth season ended with Spacey’s embattled U.S. President Frank Underwood resigning, leaving Wright’s character — Underwood’s wife and vice president, Claire — as Commander in Chief.

House of Cards is largely credited with putting Netflix on the map as a series awards contender, earning 53 Emmy nominations and scores of other nominations and wins over its run. It scored Golden Globes for Spacey and Wright, as well as Screen Actors Guild trophies and other honors.

Back in 2013, Netflix became the first streaming service to win a major category Emmy — the honor went to David Fincher, for Outstanding Director for a Drama Series, for House of Cards.

Fast-forward five years later, and Netflix is a major player in the awards game: this year, the streaming service broke HBO’s 17-year streak as the most-Emmy nominated network, with 112 nominations.