TYLER- There will be no tax hike for Tyler Junior College. Last week, trustees gave preliminary approval to a half-cent tax hike. But, after reviewing the latest information from the Smith County Appraisal District, school trustees at Tuesday’s meeting decided to to hold the current tax rate of just over 19 cents per $100 valuation. The appraisal district’s figures show that the increased residential homestead valuations will provide enough new revenue to TJC to allow them to maintain business operations for the year with the current tax rate. This means they plan to keep the same tax rate for the 6th year in a row.

The average taxable value of a residence homestead in the TJC district last year was $152,031. Based on last year’s tax rate of 0.199926 per $100 valuation, the amount of taxes imposed last year on the average home was $303.95. The average taxable value of a residence homestead this year in the TJC district is $155,715. If the TJC Board of Trustees maintains the current tax rate, the amount of taxes imposed this year on the average home would be $311.31.

The finalized numbers will be made available and presented as part of the public hearings which will be held in the White Administrative Services Center board room

on the following dates:

* 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 16

* 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23

The TJC board will adopt the final tax rate during its next regular meeting on Thursday, August 30.