DALLAS (AP) – A hearing about whether Texas officials can import a lethal-injection drug will remain open to the public after the Food and Drug Administration requested in May that it be closed. The Dallas Morning News reports that a federal judge ordered Monday to keep the case open over the Texas Department of Criminal Justice attempting to import sodium thiopental from India in 2015. The FDA seized the lethal-injection drug and alleged it was mislabeled and unapproved for human use. Texas officials argue the shipment should be exempt from the FDA’s ban because of its use in law enforcement. The Dallas Morning News, Buzzfeed, the Houston Chronicle and The Texas Tribune had filed a motion arguing that there’s “strong public interest in allowing access” in the case. State officials say seven executions are scheduled by the end of this year.