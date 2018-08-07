Today is Tuesday August 07, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police: Texas Thief Used Gun in Stolen Car to Shoot Pursuer

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2018 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police say a man accused of stealing an idling car from a San Antonio gas station used a handgun he found in the vehicle to fatally shoot one of several people who pursued him. Authorities say one pursuer sideswiped the stolen Kia on Sunday, forcing it to stop. They say 23-year-old Jacob Gabriel got out of the Kia and confronted his pursuers before shooting a 31-year-old man who later died at a hospital. Gabriel fled to a nearby hotel where he was apprehended. Police say he’s charged with murder, vehicle theft and firearm theft. He is being held at the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000. Gabriel’s attorney, Leland McRae, says, “Self-defense is a two-way street.”

Police: Texas Thief Used Gun in Stolen Car to Shoot Pursuer

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2018 at 11:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Police say a man accused of stealing an idling car from a San Antonio gas station used a handgun he found in the vehicle to fatally shoot one of several people who pursued him. Authorities say one pursuer sideswiped the stolen Kia on Sunday, forcing it to stop. They say 23-year-old Jacob Gabriel got out of the Kia and confronted his pursuers before shooting a 31-year-old man who later died at a hospital. Gabriel fled to a nearby hotel where he was apprehended. Police say he’s charged with murder, vehicle theft and firearm theft. He is being held at the Bexar County Jail on bonds totaling $170,000. Gabriel’s attorney, Leland McRae, says, “Self-defense is a two-way street.”

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement