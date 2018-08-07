TYLER – Smith County has launched a new web site, which they say has more information and is more eye appealing. County officials have been working for about a year to redesign the website. Besides looking good, they wanted something with more information and was easy to navigate. The new website has large buttons that are clearly labeled with county departments and the offices of elected officials. The are online services that include making payments for court fees, traffic tickets, property taxes and vehicle registration. The new website also offers mobile and tablet-friendly versions. You can check it out at smith dash county dot com.