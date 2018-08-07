Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Mystery solved! HGTV has been revealed as corporate entity which bought the Brady Bunch house after reality star and ‘N SYNC member Lance Bass thought he had landed the iconic property for himself.

HGTV’s parent company Discovery confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that CEO David Zaslav announced the purchase as part of the network’s second quarter earnings.

“One example of our new project for HGTV will speak to those Brady Bunch fans on the call,” he said on the earnings call.

“You may have heard that the house from the iconic series was recently on the market in California,” he said. “I’m excited to share that HGTV is the winning bidder and we’ll restore the home to its 1970s glory as only HGTV can.”

Squashing any fears that the house might get torn down, Zaslav continued, “More detail to come over the next few months but we’ll bring all the resources to bear to tell safe, fun stories with this beloved piece of American TV history.” The news follows Bass’ announcement that he’d made the winning bid on the property. He claimed he’d been told the house was his, only to learn later that a then-unnamed network had outbid him. Bass was left feeling as if his celebrity status was used to inflate the house’s price. In response to the musician’s claims, Douglas Elliman, the real estate company hashtagged in Bass’ post, told ABC News via statement, “While we appreciate Mr. Bass and his enthusiasm for the Dilling Street property, tremendous interest in the house required a sealed, best and final bid.” The statement continued, “Our fiduciary obligation is to the seller, who decided to go with the highest, most qualified buyer. We wish Mr. Bass the best of luck in future real estate endeavors.”

