Today is Tuesday August 07, 2018
Another County Under a Burn Ban

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2018 at 1:08 pm
RUSK – The number of area counties under a burn ban has grown by one. Cherokee County has been placed under a burn ban for 90 days. The county commissioners approved the ban at a called meeting Tuesday. It followed a 15 acre fire Monday near Alto. It threatened several structures. County Judge Chris Davis said the ban could be lifted before 90 days, but they would need a lot of rain for that to happen. Among the area counties that were already under burn bans were Smith, Gregg, Rusk, Henderson, Harrison and Van Zandt.

