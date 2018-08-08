TYLER – A Wood County man, in Tyler federal court, has pleaded guilty to theft of government fund. Travis E. Grindle, 65, of Mineola, entered his plea Tuesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John D. Love. Prosecutors say Grindle, retired as a brakeman from Union Pacific Railroad and since 1994, has been receiving federal disability payments from the Railroad Retirement Board. Recipients of such government benefits are obligated to report certain events that may affect continued eligibility. This includes the performing of any work or improvement of condition. For four years, Grindle failed to report that income from his truck leasing business exceeded annual earning limits for receipt of his disability benefits. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.