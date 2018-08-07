Today is Tuesday August 07, 2018
Georgia authorities searching for missing 19-year-old last seen jogging off park trail

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2018 at 3:09 pm
iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) -- Authorities in Georgia are searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday night.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Park Service, Georgia State Patrol aviation unit and several fire departments are looking for Byron Grogan, who was last seen running on a trail at the Chattahoochee Pointe Park in Suwanee, Georgia, according to the sheriff's office.

Grogan's car, keys and wallet were found by a river, his family told ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV. They have not heard from him since he set off for a run around 9 p.m. Monday.

Authorities described Grogan as a white male, about 6-feet tall and 175 pounds.

He was wearing a yellow T-shirt, red shorts and running shoes, WSB-TV reported.

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

