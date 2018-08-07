CW(LOS ANGELES) — The CW has found its Batwoman. Openly gay Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose, recently seen in Pitch Perfect 3 and John Wick: Chapter 2, has been cast as DC Comics heroine Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, a social justice warrior and street fighter who’s also a lesbian.

The Vampire Diaries’ Caroline Dries will write the project, which the CW notes will start as character crossover from its growing “Arrow-verse” comic book slate that includes The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

In a statement, the network says of Rose’s character: “Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman…primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.