Today is Tuesday August 07, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

CW casts openly gay star Ruby Rose as lesbian heroine Batwoman

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CW(LOS ANGELES) — The CW has found its Batwoman. Openly gay Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose, recently seen in Pitch Perfect 3 and John Wick: Chapter 2, has been cast as DC Comics heroine Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, a social justice warrior and street fighter who’s also a lesbian.

The Vampire Diaries’ Caroline Dries will write the project, which the CW notes will start as character crossover from its growing “Arrow-verse” comic book slate that includes The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

In a statement, the network says of Rose’s character: “Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman…primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

CW casts openly gay star Ruby Rose as lesbian heroine Batwoman

Posted/updated on: August 7, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CW(LOS ANGELES) — The CW has found its Batwoman. Openly gay Orange Is The New Black actress Ruby Rose, recently seen in Pitch Perfect 3 and John Wick: Chapter 2, has been cast as DC Comics heroine Kate Kane, aka Batwoman, a social justice warrior and street fighter who’s also a lesbian.

The Vampire Diaries’ Caroline Dries will write the project, which the CW notes will start as character crossover from its growing “Arrow-verse” comic book slate that includes The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl.

In a statement, the network says of Rose’s character: “Kate Kane soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman…primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. But don’t call her a hero yet. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement