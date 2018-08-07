ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — A new comedy starring Lil Rel Howery, Don Cheadle and Kevin Hart could be coming to Netflix.



Deadline has learned that the streaming service is currently in negotiations to acquire Black Stallions, a comedy that follows rival brother jockeys played by Howery and Cheadle. Deadline says Hart will have “showy moments of his own” in the show.

Uncle Drew writer Jay Longino has been tapped to write the script, with Hart to produce. Up next for Hart is his comedy Night School with Tiffany Haddish.

Cheadle, meanwhile, is in production on his new Showtime comedy Ball Street, while Howery is gearing up for the release of his Fox series, Rel.