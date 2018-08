SMITH COUNTY – A Smith County man is lucky to be alive after his car crashed into Lake Palestine while he was texting and driving. Joseph Van, 41, of Flint was headed north on Farm Road 346 when the vehicle went off the west side of the road. He over corrected, crossing the road and over the east guardrail and into the lake. Two persons in a boat helped him get to safety. The accident happened around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.