HOUSTON (AP) – The American Civil Liberties Union is suing the U.S. government over its effort to restrict immigrants from seeking asylum on the grounds that they would suffer domestic or gang violence in their countries of origin. The ACLU’s lawsuit Tuesday asks a judge to invalidate Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ June 11 memo that tightened the restrictions on what kind of cases qualify for asylum. The group is representing 12 parents and children who it says were wrongly found not to have a credible fear of return. Sessions has repeatedly accused immigrants of cheating the system to make specious asylum claims. He said in June that the system was “being abused to the detriment of the rule of law.”