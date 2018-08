Jacob Yakob / LD Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — Opening nationwide Wednesday:

* Dog Days — Nina Dobrev and Vanessa Hudgens lead the cast of this ensemble comedy about a group of people in Los Angeles whose lives become intertwined, thanks to their dogs.

Also starring Eva Longoria, Tig Notaro, Luke Cage‘s Ron Cephas Jones and Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard. Rated PG.

