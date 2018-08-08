Photo by Socrates Baltagiannis/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Angelina Jolie claims that ex-husband Brad Pitt isn’t paying a “meaningful” amount of child support, according to new a new court filing released Tuesday.

“[Pitt] has a duty to pay child support,” the court document reads. “As of present, [Pitt] has paid no meaningful child support since separation.”

The 43-year-old actress wants a court order to force his compliance.

The brief continues: “Given the informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses have not been regularly sustained by [Pitt] for over a year and a half, [Jolie] intends to file an RFO [request for a court order] for the establishment of a retroactive child support order.”

Jolie’s rep told ABC News, “The aim of Angelina’s routine court filing is to provide closure to the marriage in a way that clears a path toward the next stage of their lives and allows her and Brad to recommit as devoted co-parents to their children.”

The new filing comes amid an already contentious public divorce. Back in June, a judge established a formal schedule for Pitt, 53, to have supervised time with the children while he films Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in LA and Jolie films Maleficent 2 in London.

The pair became a couple in 2003 while shooting the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith. They married in 2014 but split in 2016. They have six children together.

