FALFURRIAS (AP) — Officers have caught a driver and three immigrants who fled through a South Texas border checkpoint in an SUV falsely decked out as an emergency response vehicle. Border Patrol Agent Carlos Ruiz said Wednesday that investigators believe it’s a fake fire/emergency medical services vehicle and the driver pretended to be an off-duty employee. A Border Patrol statement says the white SUV on Tuesday pulled into the Falfurrias checkpoint. The vehicle had numerous markings including “Fire-EMS,” ”Call 911″ and “Supervisor.” The vehicle markings did not list any city or county. Agents were inspecting the SUV when the driver sped off. Agents chased the vehicle, detaining three immigrants from Brazil and the U.S. driver. Officials didn’t immediately release names of the individuals. The case will be referred for prosecution.