SMITH COUNTY — Smith County officials said a skull found near Interstate 20 will need more testing. According to our news partner KETK and the sheriff’s office, DNA test results show the person was a black man, believed to be about 40 or 50 years of age. Officials will enter their information on a government database for missing persons, which may help their search efforts. Currently, there are no open missing person cases in Smith County. On November 11, 2017, authorities received a 911 call reporting the discovery of a human skull near the 600 block of Interstate 20.

Deputies dispatched to the location met with witnesses who said they found what they believe to be a human skull. Investigators then found what they believed to be human remains. Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to assist with the investigation. The remains were taken to Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas for identification.