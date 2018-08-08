Photo: Bill Inoshita/CBS 2013 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.(NEW YORK) — CBS News announced Tuesday that the corporation’s board of directors is folding the investigations of two recently hired legal firms investigating sexual misconduct allegations against CEO Les Moonves into an earlier investigation into harassment claims against former CBS This Morning anchor Charlie Rose.

CBS said the investigation of Rose, launched in March to investigate claims made public in a Washington Post article and expected to wrap up by the end of the month, will now run a little longer. They had no further comment.

Last week, the CBS board of directors said it had hired two law firms to investigate the allegations against Moonves first made public in a July 27 article in The New Yorker. The feature not only revealed sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves, but also claimed CBS News’ 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager “allowed harassment in the division.”

Sunday, CBS News said Fager would remain on summer vacation. “Having heard the investigation will be wrapping up soon, Jeff has decided to stay on vacation,” a spokesperson said. CBS would not say when Fager would return.

Moonves, Fager and Rose have each denied any wrongdoing.

