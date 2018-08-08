Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown, Eighth Grade’s Elsie Fisher and A Wrinkle in Time’s Storm Reid are among the young stars on The Hollywood Reporter’s first-ever list of Top 30 Stars Under Age 18.

The list ranks the breakout kid actors of 2018 based on their successful career choices, expanding paychecks and social media followings.

Fourteen-year-old Millie Bobby Brown is joined on the tally by her Stranger Things co-stars, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink.

Other Gen Zers making the list include It and Sharp Objects star Sophie Lillis, The Florida Project’s Brooklynn Prince, Room’s Jacob Tremblay, Sia music video star Maddie Ziegler, and Black-ish stars Miles Brown and Marsai Martin.

