AUSTIN (AP) – Texas school districts will soon receive letter grades for the first time as the state prepares to roll out its new accountability system. The Dallas Morning News reports school district scores on an A-F grading system will be released Aug. 15. The majority of the rating system is based on student performance on achievement tests and their improvement from the year before. Other factors include graduation preparation and student performance from subgroups, including special education. Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath says the new system will make it easier for families to understand how well their schools are educating their children. Many school leaders have opposed the system out of fear it’ll unfairly judge schools, particularly in poor communities that struggle to retain teachers and families.