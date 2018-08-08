AUSTIN – Tyler and Longview’s sales tax allocations from the state continue to run ahead of last years totals. The state comptrollers office is sending out $842.7 million in local sales tax allocations for August. These allocations are based on sales made in June. The figure is 8.2% more than August of last year. Tyler will be getting over $3.8 million, just over 5 1/2% more than last August. Tyler’s year to date total is just over $29 million, nearly 7% more than the same period last year. Longview’s August check is for over $3.1 million, a 20% increase. For the year, Longview has received over $21.8 million, a 10% increase