TYLER – There is a new arrival at Tyler’s Caldwell Zoo. Lulu, a reticulated giraffe, was born on Saturday July 28. She stands six feet tall and weighed around 150 pounds at birth. The mother, Cricket, who is 8 years old, came to Tyler from the Denver Zoo in 2011. Lulu is her second calf. Her first calf Knox, was born in 2014 and he is now at the Jackson Zoo in Mississippi. Giraffes are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature