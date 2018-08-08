MARSHALL – A man wanted for sexual assault of a child is in custody in Marshall. The arrest was in connection with what was called “Operation Safe Summer.” It is a multi agency operation designed to make sure all registered sex offenders in Harrison County were in compliance and to arrest those with warrants for sex-related offenses. The first time they went to the home of Michael Wayne Baird, 37, of Marshall, who had a warrant our for his arrest, he wasn’t there. When they returned on Wednesday, he was taken into custody. He is currently in the Harrison County Jail under a $50,000 bond.