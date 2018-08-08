Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Lupita Nyong’s opening up about her hair journey in the new fall issue of Net-a-Porter.

The Black Panther actress, who chooses to wears her hair natural for many of her big moments, says she’s refused to accept the negative ideology concerning her hair texture.

“My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned,” Nyong’o told the magazine. “I mean, how often do you hear, ‘You can’t get a job with hair like that’?”

Nyong’o says those microaggressions continue today, adding, “Natural, African, kinky hair…it’s often been painted as uncivilized or wild.”

This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winning actress has discussed her hair. Last year, Nyong’o called out British magazine Grazia for editing out the textured part of her hairstyle on the magazine’s cover.

At the time of the incident, Lupita posted the original and altered images on Instagram and writing, “Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are.”

She continued, “Had I been consulted, I would have explained that I cannot support or condone the omission of what is my native heritage with the intention that they appreciate that there is still a very long way to go to combat the unconscious prejudice against black women’s complexion, hair style and texture.”

Also in the Net-a-Porter interview, Lupita addressed being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, saying the way her mother raised her is what gave her the strength to come forward.

“I come from a very patriarchal world, but not within my family,” she said. “My mom held her own. There was never a sense of her deflecting from my father. She had the power to say no to things, and I saw her hold that power.’”

