ABC News(CHIANG RAI, Thailand) — It’s been a record hot summer in South Korea and locals are turning to a sweet treat to beat the heat: “bingsu,” or shaved ice.

There are so many varieties of bingsu and most contain sweet red beans and sweetened milk.

Last year Tiravento in Seoul invented a string-like milk ice bingsu that’s made with a secret beverage base powder.

Local Gina Kim tried the store’s green tea bingsu ice and said it “was out of this world.”

“I like the idea of using a knife and fork to eat this Bingsu and the way the thick milky ice melts in my mouth,” she told ABC News.

Pure Arena café introduced a bingsu for adults only. It’s served with Kahlua liquor and vodka-soaked gummy bears on the side.

“Compared to last year, bingsu sales increased by a great deal,” Pure Arena’s manager, Jang Dae-han, told ABC News. “Customers come for our 19-rated bingsu because of its uniqueness.”

Seochon Lab café serves its bingsu in a real coconut bowl. The banana-flavored ice cream becomes a mouthwatering delight when mixed with an espresso topping. Only 20 coconut bingsus are prepared each day.

The Reverse Brothers puts its bingsu in watermelon, pineapple and honeydew. The small, family-run business is always overflowing with customers.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.