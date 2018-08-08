South Koreans eat ‘bingsu’ shaved ice to beat record heat

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2018 at 5:13 pm

ABC News(CHIANG RAI, Thailand) -- It's been a record hot summer in South Korea and locals are turning to a sweet treat to beat the heat: "bingsu," or shaved ice.



There are so many varieties of bingsu and most contain sweet red beans and sweetened milk.



Last year Tiravento in Seoul invented a string-like milk ice bingsu that's made with a secret beverage base powder.



Local Gina Kim tried the store's green tea bingsu ice and said it "was out of this world."



“I like the idea of using a knife and fork to eat this Bingsu and the way the thick milky ice melts in my mouth,” she told ABC News.



Pure Arena café introduced a bingsu for adults only. It's served with Kahlua liquor and vodka-soaked gummy bears on the side.



“Compared to last year, bingsu sales increased by a great deal,” Pure Arena’s manager, Jang Dae-han, told ABC News. “Customers come for our 19-rated bingsu because of its uniqueness.”



Seochon Lab café serves its bingsu in a real coconut bowl. The banana-flavored ice cream becomes a mouthwatering delight when mixed with an espresso topping. Only 20 coconut bingsus are prepared each day.



The Reverse Brothers puts its bingsu in watermelon, pineapple and honeydew. The small, family-run business is always overflowing with customers.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back