HBO/Anne Marie FoxIssa Rae is slaying the September issue of Ebony magazine.

The Insecure creator and star shared three posts on Instagram showing off her various styles from the upcoming issue, dubbed as the “Fashion Issue.”

On the cover of the mag, Issa is seen wearing a black Vera Wang tulle gown from their FW 2018 collection paired with accessories by Jennifer Fisher and Fallon Jewelry.

Rae adds the simple caption, “I’m on the cover of @ebonymagazine‘s September issue!”

Rae’s cover is important to note because she joins other black women celebrities who have also nabbed coveted September issues.

Those women included Beyoncé who covers Vogue; Rihanna covering British Vogue; Tiffany Haddish covering Glamour, Tracee Ellis Ross covering Elle Canada, Zendaya covering Marie Claire, and Slick Woods covering Elle.

Ebony magazine also saluted Rae’s stunning covering adding a behind the scenes video of Rae’s shoot with an inspiring caption.

“From Awkward Black Girl to one of the most talked about ‘Insecure’ TV Producers, Black Creators in Hollywood,” the caption read. “Our EBONY CoverGirl @issarae blesses our September #FashionIssue.

Link in the bio to witness the #BlackGirlMagic in the making with Issa.”

Insecure returns this Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.