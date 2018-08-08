LONGVIEW – Thanks to an alert neighbor, two Longview burglary suspects are in custody. The neighbor saw a unique golf cart that belonged to his neighbor being unloaded a block away from the residence into a red car by a man and a woman with blue hair. The resident had previously seen the two walking on Fairmont Street. Officers were able to find the couple leaving the woods in Lois Jackson Park on Bill Owens Parkway. According to the department’s Face Book page, Cassidy Dawn Collier 31, of Gladewater, and Daniel Thomas Barnes 28, of Longview, have been charged with burglary of a habitation. Collier had outstanding warrants for operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Both are now in the Gregg County Jail.



