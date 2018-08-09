Converse(BOSTON) — Converse and Hello Kitty are collaborating on a footwear and apparel collection and all of our childhood dreams are coming true.

Sneakers have been the go-to shoe style this summer and everyone knows ’90s nostalgia is the best accessory. So lace up, because your shoe collection is about to get a whole lot cuter when these sneaks come out.

The collection that includes Hello Kitty designs on the classic Chuck Taylor All Star, the One Star and Chuck 70s, ranging from kid sizes to adults.

In addition to the footwear line, they will also be releasing apparel and accessories in the collection, including a pullover hoodie, long sleeve T-shirts, short sleeve T-shirts, Hello Kitty pins in an easy-to-carry pouch, a crossbody purse, a duffel bag and a baseball cap.

The two iconic brands will be releasing the collection globally Aug. 16, and it will be available for purchase on Converse’s website, and at retailers like Nordstrom, Journey’s and Shoe Palace.

Everything in the collection is priced from $35 to $100.

Some of the shoes feature the well-known Hello kitty tagline “Say Hello To Me When You See Me!”

Sophie Bambuck, CMO of Converse, said the release of the collection is “incredibly exciting, and fun. Both Converse and Hello Kitty are symbols of expression and originality across generations, cultures and communities. Hello Kitty is whoever you want her to be to you, and Converse sneakers have always been adopted and transformed by the individuals that bring us into their lives daily, and made their own.”

Bambuck hopes that lifelong fans of both Hello Kitty and Converse will “welcome this collection … and have fun with it, just as we did creating it.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.