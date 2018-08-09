Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW — © 2018 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved (LOS ANGELES) — The Flash star Grant Gustin has been catching heat over a since-deleted leaked photo of a new costume he’ll be wearing for the show’s upcoming fifth season. Some people responded that the 28-year-old actor looked unnaturally thin in the costume and questioned his health.

Wednesday, Guston posted an angry response against what he considers a “double standard” when it comes to body shaming men.

“That’s a terrible photo that I was unaware was being taken, much less being posted,” he wrote on Instagram. “Some things need work and they will be worked on. We’ll get there.”

“As far as the body shaming. That’s what p***** me off. Not even just for my sake. I’ve had 20+ years of kids and adults telling me or my parents I was too thin,” Gustin continued.

“There’s a double standard where it’s ok to talk s*** about a dude’s body,” adds Gustin. “I do my best to stay in shape and add as much size as I can throughout these seasons. I’m naturally thin, and my appetite is greatly affected by stress.”

Gustin goes on to explain that “Stress is something that ebbs and flows for me throughout the season. Thus, gaining weight is a challenge for me.”

He also seized the opportunity to encourage body-shaming victims, noting, “I went to an audition for a role I never dreamed I’d actually book. But, here I am 5 season later. I’m happy with my body and who I am and other kids who are built like me and thinner than me should be able to feel the same way.”

Season five of The Flash will debut October 9 on The CW.

