TYLER — Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Tyler Wednesday for a closed-door roundtable, primarily with African-American leaders. According to our news partner KETK, following the gathering, Abbott said, “I want to take what I learn here, plug it back into Austin to what we’re working on to make sure Texas provides the promise of prosperity for every single person in the great state of Texas.” Rev. Reginald Garrett, a former Tyler city councilman, chimed in, “Ordinarily in most elections most blacks typically vote Democratic, and I think you’re going to see that change as the Republican party pays more attention to the needs of African-Americans.” Republican Abbott faces Democrat Lupe Valdez in the November election. The meeting was seen as especially relevant in light of the name change issue for Robert E. Lee High School, which will be keeping its current name for now.