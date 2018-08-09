EAST TEXAS – East Texans will be joining others around the state to take advantage of a weekend of Tax free shopping. The sales tax holiday comes along at just the right time as families take care of back to school needs. The tax holiday weekend has been an annual event since 1999. The state comptroller’s office estimates shoppers will save $90.3 million in state and local sales taxes Friday through Sunday. The law exempts most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100 from the sales tax. This saves shoppers about $8 on every $100 they spend this weekend. You can go to https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/clothing-footwear.php for a list of the items that are tax exempt and those that are not.