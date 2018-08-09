ABC/Eric McCandless(LOS ANGELES) — Don’t expect black-ish star Marsai Martin to slow down any time soon.

The 13-year-old actress was recently profiled for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Top 30 Stars Under 18 list and dished on some recent boss moves she made.

For her upcoming film Little — which is an original idea from Martin — the actress says she had to get rid of, “the agent who suggested she ‘just chill and take a break’ during a hiatus,” instead of working on new projects.

After firing the agent, Martin came up with the idea for the movie and was able to convince Issa Rae to co-star in it with her. Martin will also executive-produce the project.



As previously reported, Little centers on a woman who gets the chance to relive a carefree life as her younger self when the stress of adulthood takes its toll. It’s a twist on Tom Hanks 1988 film Big.



In addition to Martin and Rae, the film also star Regina Hall, Justin Hartley, JD McCrary, Regina Hall, Tone Bell and Luke James. Little hits theaters September 20, 2019.

Despite her status as a Hollywood power player, though, Martin says there’s one thing she envies about “regular” kids who aren’t famous like she is: “They get to walk around and no one recognizes them.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.