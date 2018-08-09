TYLER – A Flint man has been arrested for the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Arrested was Levester Cauley, 72. He is currently free on a $250,000 bond. The victim in the case told a family member who told the youngster’s mother, who in turn reported it to the sheriff’s department. After a medical evaluation and forensic interview, investigators determined that the step-grandfather had sexually assaulted the victim. On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Cauley. He was arrested the following day.