Smith County Man Arrested in Sexual Assault Case

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2018 at 12:56 pm
TYLER – A Flint man has been arrested for the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Arrested was Levester Cauley, 72. He is currently free on a $250,000 bond. The victim in the case told a family member who told the youngster’s mother, who in turn reported it to the sheriff’s department. After a medical evaluation and forensic interview, investigators determined that the step-grandfather had sexually assaulted the victim. On Tuesday, an arrest warrant was obtained for Cauley. He was arrested the following day.

