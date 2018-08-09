Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Days after HGTV was revealed to have outbid reality star and ‘N SYNC member Lance Bass for the Brady Bunch house, it seems the pair might have gone from real estate adversaries to reality show allies.

After publicly admitting to being “heartbroken” about being outbid, Bass backpedaled when he realized the DIY network intended to restore the California house to its ’70s sitcom glory.

“[H]ow can you be mad at HGTV??” he noted, adding, “I know you will do the right thing with the house.”

Entertainment Tonight is now reporting that “HGTV did reach out” to Bass to possibly collaborate on a “future project centered around” the property.

The swiftly changing fortunes of the Brady Bunch deal has some speculating that Bass’ initial bid — and the drama surrounding his being beaten out by a then-anonymous “billion dollar corporate entity” — may have been a set-up from the very beginning.

Or maybe, like most Brady Bunch episodes set inside the iconic property, the speculation is all just a misunderstanding.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.