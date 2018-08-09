SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Federal authorities have raided a San Antonio school that trains veterans on dog-handling. Councilman Manny Pelaez tells the San Antonio Express-News that the Wednesday raid of Universal K9 was part of “an ongoing FBI investigation into fraud allegations of a business operator.” Pelaez later said the IRS and FBI shut down an operation that was “preying on veterans and not doing right by dogs.” Animal Care Services removed 26 dogs during the raid. The raid comes less than a month after Universal K9 filed defamation and breach of contract lawsuits against two former students. The lawsuit says Universal K Nine Inc., which does business as Universal K9, began as a for-profit business in 2010. Veterans may use the GI bill to cover the dog-handling course costs, which amount to $12,500 for a 10-month course.