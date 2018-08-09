ST. LOUIS (AP) – A Texas man has admitted involvement in a scheme where poultry feathers, feet and other items were passed off to pet food manufacturers, distributors and brokers as higher-quality ingredients. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Henry R. Rychlik pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in St. Louis to two misdemeanor charges of adulteration or misbranding of food. He could face up to a year in jail. The guilty plea is the latest of several in the investigation. Suburban St. Louis-based Diversified Ingredients has agreed to pay more than $1.5 million in restitution. Its co-owner, Collin McAtee, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in May. Gregory McKinney of Texas pleaded guilty in May for supplying mislabeled ingredients. Wilbur-Ellis Feed LLC of California pleaded guilty in April to a misdemeanor adulteration charge.