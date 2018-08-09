Today is Thursday August 09, 2018
Rain May Not Stop the Mailman, But Mercury Can Slow Him Down

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2018 at 3:52 pm
COPPELL – Area mail service has been disrupted because of a hazardous material spill in the Metroplex. Tuesday, there was a mercury spill at the processing and distribution center in Coppell. Mail on its way to Tyler is routed through this facility. The spill, which came from a package that had been mailed, caused delays in mail distribution. There is no official word as to when normal mail service will be reestablished. We understand it may not be until early next week. Meanwhile, the Postal Service has temporarily suspended operations at the North Texas facility, and mail is being redirected to other processing facilities.

