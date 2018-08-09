Today is Thursday August 09, 2018
Texas Opens Investigation of Reported Immigrant Child Death

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2018 at 3:49 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas child welfare officials say they’ve opened an abuse and neglect investigation into reports that a child died shortly after leaving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The announcement Thursday came hours after Texas officials appeared frustrated during a public hearing, saying immigration attorneys who made the allegations last week still hadn’t provided the child’s name. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman said the state couldn’t investigate the reports without a name. Hours later, Whitman’s spokesman said they had received it. The family of the child is represented by the Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter, which says it’s cooperating with Texas officials. Whitman says the state has completed about 40 abuse and neglect investigations at child detention facilities. None were found to be substantiated.

AUSTIN (AP) – Texas child welfare officials say they’ve opened an abuse and neglect investigation into reports that a child died shortly after leaving a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The announcement Thursday came hours after Texas officials appeared frustrated during a public hearing, saying immigration attorneys who made the allegations last week still hadn’t provided the child’s name. Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Commissioner Hank Whitman said the state couldn’t investigate the reports without a name. Hours later, Whitman’s spokesman said they had received it. The family of the child is represented by the Washington-based law firm Arnold & Porter, which says it’s cooperating with Texas officials. Whitman says the state has completed about 40 abuse and neglect investigations at child detention facilities. None were found to be substantiated.

