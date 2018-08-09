ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is giving back in a major way.

The comedian-actor has teamed up with KIPP Charter Schools and the United Negro College Fund to give 18 students scholarships to attend historically black colleges and universities.

Hart donated $600,000, via his Hart Charity program, in support of the students who attend KIPP charter schools in eight different cities: Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington, D.C.



The students were selected based on academic and personal accomplishments and will attend 11 different HBCUs across the nation.

“Education and knowledge are powerful,” said Hart. “I just wanted to do my part in providing opportunities for our future leaders, especially from my Philly hometown, and show support for HBCUs.”

He added, “This is just the beginning; trust me when I tell you there are a lot more kids who want to go to college who don’t have the money to make it happen.”

