If you want to see the hair on the head of a far-left liberal spontaneously combust, introduce hard facts and figures into your debate with one. Liberals and the immutable laws of math seldom travel together.

A case in point is the rise in the Democratic Party of ‘Democratic Socialism.’ The movement’s patriarch is Bernie Sanders. Its crown princess, at least for now, is 28-year old former bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who, on the strength of her upset win over five-term incumbent Joseph Crowley in the New York Democratic primary, will represent New York’s 14th district when Congress convenes next January. Ms. Ocasio-Cortez’s surprise political ascendency arises in large measure from the fact that she hasn’t lived long enough to be bothered by knowing anything. Her ignorance – and that of her fellow true believers — allows her to make completely preposterous statements with a totally straight face. She is utterly unburdened by facts.

Socialism has always existed on the fringes of the Democratic Party. To be fair, Republicans have their own nutcase fringe, too. It’s a free country.

But socialism, to an astonishing degree, has gone mainstream. Save for the Democratic Party’s highly-rigged primary system, avowed socialist Bernie Sanders could very well have been the party’s nominee in 2016. Socialists are winning adherents on their promises of free college, Social Security expansion, Medicare for All, guaranteed universal employment (at $15 an hour), infrastructure improvement and student loan forgiveness. It’s a cornucopia of free stuff. Economically illiterate voters are lapping it up. (Chalk up another win for American public education.)

The irony is that the massive success of American capitalism is what has made such delusional ideas possible in the first place. Bright-eyed lefties look at America’s wealth – and they look particularly at the wealth amassed by the most talented and successful of us – and they say to themselves, “There’s plenty to go around. Let’s spread it.”

But of course, there isn’t plenty to go around. Wealth can be destroyed as surely as it can be created. Ask the once prosperous citizens of Venezuela.

Ideas may be hard to disprove but math is math. Here it is. Using the most conservative estimates, all of what Bernie and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez are promoting comes to an estimated $42.5 trillion in cost over ten years. But the most generous estimates of federal revenues for the same period (under capitalism, by the way) come to just $44 trillion. In other words, 97 cents of every dollar the government takes in would go to providing free stuff. The rest of the government – including the military – would have to subsist on the remaining three cents.

Clearly not even remotely feasible.

No matter. Ideologically-blinded lefties hate math. Confronting them with it provokes an emotionally overwrought torrent of invective that always includes the word, ‘racist.’ It’s not about the math. They don’t do math. It’s about your hatred for minorities.

In other words, debate isn’t possible so stop trying. You can’t argue with someone whose hair is on fire.