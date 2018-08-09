Today is Thursday August 09, 2018
Grand Jury Indicts Gunman in Texas School Shooting

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2018 at 4:26 pm
SANTA FE, Texas (AP) – A Texas grand jury has formally indicted the 17-year-old student accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Houston-area high school. Galveston County prosecutors say Dimitrios Pagourtzis was indicted Thursday on charges stemming from the May 18 attack, including capital murder. Investigators say Pagourtzis has admitted going on a shooting rampage at Santa Fe High School that killed eight students and two teachers. Authorities say the teen used his father’s pistol and shotgun, and described planning the attack in private journals. It was the nation’s deadliest such attack since the mass shooting at a Florida high school that gave rise to a campaign by teenagers for gun control. After the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for schools to have more armed personnel, though he faced pushback after suggesting tightening of some gun laws.

